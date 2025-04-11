Russia builds 49 naval ships over past five years — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Russia has built 49 naval ships over the past five years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the Navy’s development on Friday.

"Russian shipyards from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok are serially constructing surface ships and new missile-carrying submarines, including those of the latest Borey-A and Yasen-M Projects, and considerable funds have been allocated for these purposes. Over the past five years, 49 ships of various classes have been built," the head of state said.

Since 2020, Russia has put into operation four Project Borey-A strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines and four Project Yasen-M multipurpose nuclear-powered subs, Putin said.