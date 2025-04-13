Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, Sdot-Micha military base

DOHA, April 13. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered strikes on Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and the Sdot-Micha military base in eastern Israel, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The missile forces <…> conducted a military operation with the use of two ballistic missiles, including a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile, and delivered a strike on the Dsot-Micha base," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to Sarea, the Houthis also attacked Ben Gurion Airport with a Zolfaghar-type missile and used a drone to hit a "major target" near the city of Ashkelon in southwestern Israel. The airport, in his words, suspended operations for "about one hour."

The Israeli police said earlier in the day that sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and a number of other localities in the central part of the country due to a missile attack from Yemen. According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), "one missile was launched from Yemen," which "was likely successfully intercepted.".