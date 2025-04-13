US hits Houthi targets near Sana’s international airport — TV

DOHA, April 13. /TASS/. The United States has delivered a series of airstrikes on Houthi targets in the vicinity of the international airport in the capital city of Sana, the Al Arabia television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, sources, US aircraft also delivered three strikes on Houthi depots in the Bani-Matar neighborhood in the Sana province. Apart from that, the US attacked Houthi targets in Sana’s Bani Hushaysh district. No further details were provided.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea multiple times, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.