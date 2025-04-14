Ecuador's head of state leads in presidential election — preliminary results

BUENOS AIRES, April 14. /TASS/. Incumbent Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa is leading in the second round of the presidential election, the National Electoral Council said, publishing preliminary results after processing 12.31% of the protocols.

According to its information, Noboa was supported by 57.16% of voters, while his rival Luisa Gonzalez was backed by 42.84%.

Noboa was elected in the early presidential elections of October 2023. His rise to power coincided with an escalating security crisis. In January 2024, the head of state signed a decree recognizing the existence of an internal armed conflict in the country and ordered the neutralization of 22 criminal groups. If re-elected, he promises to continue his security policies, including the construction of mega-prisons for high-risk criminals.

Gonzalez, who held various positions in the government of President Rafael Correa (in power from 2007 to 2017), accuses Noboa of failing to fulfill campaign promises and of having an authoritarian style of governing the country. Gonzalez proposes to address the causes of rising crime (poverty and inequality) and to rehabilitate the Justice Ministry. She promises to emphasize the development of renewable energy, restore state management of hydroelectric power plants and diversify the economy.