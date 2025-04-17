Court ruling on Taliban removes obstacles to developing ties with Afghanistan — envoy

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court's decision to suspend the ban on the activities of the Taliban movement in Russia removes legal obstacles to full-fledged relations between Moscow and Kabul, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan and top diplomat’s advisor Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"This decision removes legal obstacles on the way of establishing full-fledged political and economic relations between Moscow and Kabul," the diplomat said. "We will have to work with the Afghans in the interests of full normalization of bilateral relations," he emphasized.

Earlier, the Russian Supreme Court granted the Prosecutor General's administrative request to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement in Russia. It is noted that the decision comes into force immediately.

At the end of December 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law providing for the possibility of temporary suspension of the ban on the activities of an organization included in the list of terrorist organizations.