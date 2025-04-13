Two killed, 10 wounded in US airstrikes on Yemen — Houthi health ministry

DOHA, April 13. /TASS/. At least two people died and ten more were injured after US strikes on a ceramics plant in the Houthi-controlled Sana province, the health ministry in the Houthi government said.

"According to preliminary data, two people died and ten received wounds as a result of US strikes on a plant in the Bani Matar neighborhood," the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel quoted it as saying.

The Al Arabiya television channel reported earlier in the day, citing its sources, that the United States has delivered a series of airstrikes on Houthi targets near the international airport of the Houthi-controlled capital city of Sana. US aircraft also delivered three strikes on Houthi depots in the Bani-Matar neighborhood in the Sana province. According to the Al Masirah television channel, the attack targeted a plant specializing in the production of ceramics.