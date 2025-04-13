Armenia, Turkey have close views on various int’l problems — top Armenian diplomat

YEREVAN, April 13. /TASS/. Yerevan and Ankara have quite close positions on various issues on the international agenda, Armenian Foreign Minister Aarat Mirzoyan said.

"It should be noted that our positions on some issues of international politics are not as far apart as they may seem. On the contrary, sometimes they are quite close. So, we have opportunities for cooperation. I would like to note once again that this is not about establishing minimal-level relations and mutual tolerance. There is understanding that there are prospects for much closer cooperation," he told the Civilnet news portal.

As an example, he cited the two countries’ approaches to the Middle East problems.

Despite the shared border, Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations. In 2009 in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two nations signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of relations, but these documents remained unratified.

On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced that it was nullifying the protocols. In 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special representatives for settlement issues.