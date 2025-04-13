Number of Ukrainian servicemen who surrendered in Kursk exceeds 500

KURSK, April 13. /TASS/. More than 500 Ukrainian servicemen, including a foreign mercenary, have surrendered to the Russian military in the Kursk Region, sources in Russia’s law enforcement have told TASS.

"The number of prisoners of war is counted in hundreds. At this point, only in the Kursk direction, over 500 service members of the Ukrainian armed forces have surrendered. There was one foreign mercenary, a Colombian citizen," the source said.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian servicemen have been captured in the Kursk Region. In his words, Ukrainian troops are surrendering actively as they start to realize the futility of further resistance.