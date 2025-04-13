Israel continues operations in southern, northern Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, April 13. /TASS/. Israel continues operations in the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"IDF troops continue to operate in the area of Rafah and on the "Morag" Corridor [in the south of the Gaza Strip]. As part of the operation, the troops eliminated terrorists and struck Hamas terrorist infrastructure," it said, adding that IDF troops "dismantled weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and tunnel shafts" in the Tel Al-Sultan and al-Shaboura neighborhoods.

"In northern Gaza, IDF troops struck and dismantled terrorist infrastructure and tunnel shafts, and eliminated during an airstrike several terrorists who attempted to plant an explosive device in the ground," it said.