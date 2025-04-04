EU anticipates another Putin-Trump conversation soon — Politico

LONDON, April 4. /TASS/. A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may take place as early as today, Politico Europe said, citing sources in the EU.

According to its information, "there are expectations in European capitals that Putin and Trump could talk again by phone potentially as soon as today." A European official, familiar with the situation "said they believe a new call may happen either directly before or soon after the weekend."

Earlier, Trump announced plans to hold another phone conversation with Putin this week.

On March 18, the two leaders held a second phone call this year. They discussed the potential parameters of the future Ukrainian settlement, the normalization of Russian-US ties, interaction in the Middle East as well as maritime security in the Black Sea.