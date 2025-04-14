Algeria expels 12 French diplomats — foreign ministry

PARIS, April 14. /TASS/. Algerian authorities have decided to expel 12 French diplomats, the Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

"The Algerian authorities have asked 12 of our employees to leave the territory of Algeria within 48 hours," the paper wrote, citing Barrot as saying.

According to the newspaper, the decision concerns diplomats and administrative workers of the French Interior Ministry. The expulsion order followed the arrest of "three Algerian citizens suspected of committing offenses on French territory," Barrot said. They were apprehended on April 11, the paper specified.

Barrot noted that Algeria's move will not go without a response.

At the end of July 2024, Algeria decided to withdraw its ambassador from France after Paris recognized a Moroccan plan for autonomy for the Western Sahara as the only way of resolving a long-running dispute. Algeria has for many years supported the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination and independence.

On April 6, Barrot said after meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune that France and Algeria shared the desire to open a new chapter in bilateral relations and renew cooperation after months of disagreement.