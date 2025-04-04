Trump claims China makes mistake following Beijing’s announcement of tariffs on US goods

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, responding to Beijing’s announcement of new tariffs on all goods imported from the United States, asserted that China panicked and made a mistake.

"China played it wrong, they panicked - the one thing they cannot afford to do," he wrote on Truth Social without providing any further details.

The Tariff Commission of the State Council announced earlier that Chinese authorities would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States, effective April 10.

The trade turnover between China and the United States reached $688.28 bln in 2024. Of this total, US exports to China amounted to $163.62 bln, nearly three times less than the exports from China to the United States.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced that he would set a minimum tariff rate of 10% on imported goods. He also determined individual tariffs for certain countries, with a 34% tariff on imports from China.