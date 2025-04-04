Lavrov, Vatican foreign affairs secretary discuss Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Archbishop Paul Gallagher held a telephone conversation, discussing the issue of Ukraine in the context of the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on key issues on the international agenda of mutual interest. In particular, the situation around Ukraine was touched upon, including in the context of the ongoing Russian-US dialogue on ways to resolve the Ukrainian crisis with the obligatory reliable elimination of its root causes. The Russian foreign minister expressed gratitude to the Holy See for its assistance in resolving humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners," the ministry said in a statement.

According to it, during the conversation the sides also discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, focusing on cooperation in a number of humanitarian areas. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing the constructive dialogue. The ministry also added that the conversation was held at the initiative of the Vatican side.