Pentagon believes Russia steps up military technology exchanges with China, Iran, DPRK

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. The Pentagon believes that Russia is increasing cooperation with China, North Korea and Iran, as well as the exchange of technologies in the military sphere with them, US European Command (USEUCOM) head General Christopher Cavoli said.

"Further complicating the global security environment and threatening the United States are Russia’s deepening strategic partnerships with our adversaries," said the text of his opening statement, prepared for a hearing before the US Senate Armed Services Committee. According to Cavoli, the abovementioned countries "share Russia’s vision of a multipolar world and are providing an economic lifeline to Moscow."

"The deepening economic and military partnerships between Russia, the Communist Party of China, the DPRK, and Iran are indicative of a more intricate and global threat," the general emphasized. "These close partnerships underscore that the United States is increasingly likely to face multiple threats simultaneously," Cavoli said. "Moreover, our adversaries are learning from the war in Ukraine and accelerating the exchange of military technologies," the defense official emphasized. "These dynamics will shape the future threat environment, not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East," he concluded.

The hearings of the abovementioned committee focus on the strategy of the US military's European and African Commands.

Russia and China have repeatedly stated that their military-technical cooperation is not directed against third countries.