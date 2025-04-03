Russian envoy says he discussed cooperation on Arctic, rare earth minerals during US visit

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with other countries, has said that he discussed the prospects for Russia-US cooperation in the Arctic and the rare earth mineral industry with Trump administration officials during his visit to the United States.

"We discussed possible cooperation in the Arctic, in the rare earth mineral industry and other sectors where we can build constructive and positive relations," he told a small group of reporters in Washington, which included TASS correspondents.