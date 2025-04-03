Dates of new round of Russia-US talks to be set soon — Dmitriev

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. The dates of a new round of talks between Russia and the United States will be determined soon, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"You know, some dates have been outlined, which, yes, are actually being discussed. By the time I return to Russia, I think these final deadlines will also be approved," he said when asked by TASS whether there was already an agreement on the next rounds of US-Russian talks at the political and technical levels.

"Of course, the dialogue continues and there will be many more important key meetings. Including with the participation of key leaders from the Russian side and key technical specialists. This dialogue will continue," Dmitriev emphasized.