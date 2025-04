NEW YORK, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev brushed off Western concerns that Russia could invade Europe as absurd.

"There are lots of false and fake narratives circulating such as Russia possibly going into Europe. I mean that’s just a crazy idea," he told Fox News. "The problem is there is a lot of crazy people and they and they discuss it together.".