Russia capable of rapid military personnel expansion — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. Russia can quickly grow its military, said commander-in-chief of the NATO Joint Armed Forces in Europe, American General Christopher Cavoli.

"I believe the personnel they'll be able to build as quickly as they want to," he stressed at a hearing in the Committee on Military Affairs of the US Senate.

Cavoli split the issue into "into two big blocks, personnel and equipment." He believes that it will "take them a little bit more time" to organize their military the way they want. "They want to have an army of about 1.5 million. They've announced they want to put a lot of it on the border of NATO and northeastern Europe," the general said. "It'll take them a little bit of time to do that, but we're talking a couple of years," he said.

Cavoli is also head of the European Command of the US army.

"Equipment. That depends on how much more they lose inside Ukraine," he noted.

"Depending on how much more they lose, that will really determine how quickly they can regenerate," Cavoli added. "They have expanded their capability to produce some things, artillery shells, cruise missiles tremendously, and they're producing something such as one way attack drones in prodigious numbers that they weren't even producing at all before the war."