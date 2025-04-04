Kremlin says no signals yet from Europe about willingness for dialogue or talks with Putin

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any signals from Europe about willingness for dialogue or talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"There have been no signals yet," he said in response to a relevant question.

Earlier, the "coalition of the willing" agreed that at least one European leader should speak to Russia, the Finnish leader, Alexander Stubb, said. "France or UK should be the one to speak to Putin," he specified.

Stubb has previously said that European countries broached the topic of restoring contact with Russia at a summit of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, adding that the dialogue should be coordinated between all parties. He did not, however, provide a date for the potential future conversation.

At the March 27 summit of the "coalition of the willing" about 30 countries discussed possible security guarantees for Kiev after the end of the Ukrainian conflict. One of the main topics was the potential deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine. The United States did not participate in this summit.