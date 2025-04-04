Russia, US trade relations virtually nonexistent — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Trade and economic relations between Russia and the United States are currently virtually nonexistent, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS at a briefing.

"Russia, for obvious reasons, is not included in this list - because we do not have any tangible trade with the United States," the Kremlin representative noted, referring to Russia’s absence from the list of countries targeted by US tariffs.

"There are currently virtually no trade or economic relations at all," he emphasized.

Peskov added that Moscow is unlikely to experience any positive effects from the US tariffs, as the turmoil in the global economy will require careful actions from Russia. "It’s unlikely that these US tariffs will be beneficial. The global economy is responding very emotionally to these decisions. We are witnessing a high level of turbulence in international markets, and of course, the world economy is currently in turmoil," he said.

At the moment, however, the skillful actions of the president and government have ensured the necessary reserve of stability for Russia’s economy, he noted.

"Thanks to the skillful actions of our government, together with the president, our economy is currently developing quite successfully. It is strong and has a high level of resilience," he said.

"However, additional efforts will be required in light of the turbulence currently being experienced in the global economy," he added, referring to the consequences of the US tariffs.