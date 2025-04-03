Dmitriev discusses US-Russia dialogue with key members of Trump administration

WASHINGTON, April 3. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said he discussed the restoration of dialogue between Moscow and Washington with key members of US President Donald Trump's administration.

"You know, in fact, over the last two days, on the instructions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, I have held meetings here in Washington with key members of the Trump administration," he told a small group of reporters in Washington.

"And one of the main topics, of course, is the restoration of US-Russia relations, the restoration of dialogue, that dialogue that was completely stopped and interrupted under the Biden administration," he added.