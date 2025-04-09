Air defenses down 158 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions this night

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. As many as 158 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and intercepted above 11 Russian regions, as well as over the Azov and Black seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Over the period between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [5:00 p.m. GMT] on April 8 and 6:00 a.m. Moscow time [3:00 a.m. GMT] on April 9, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 158 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

A total of 67 drones were taken down over the Krasnodar Region, 29 — over the Rostov Region, 15 — over North Ossetia-Alania, 11 — over the Voronezh Region, ten — over the Kursk Region, five — over the Belgorod Region, three — over Crimea, two — over the Penza Region. One drone each was destroyed in the regions of Saratov, Oryol and Stavropol.

Besides, seven drones were taken down over the Sea of Azov and six — over the Black Sea.

Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev stated on his Telegram channel that, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage from the attack. However, he warned that "the threat of a UAV strike on the region remains.".