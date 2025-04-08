Moscow ready to 'lend hand' in US-Iran nuclear talks — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow fully backs the upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear deal, and is ready to do anything it can to help this process along, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"At least the dialogue continues. We sincerely wish our Omani friends success in their mediation role. We are also ready to lend a hand - and heart," he told journalists.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia welcomes the upcoming dialogue between the US and Iran in Oman aimed at de-escalating tensions around the Iranian nuclear dossier.

On March 7, 2025, US President Donald Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. It was announced on Monday that the sides agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12.