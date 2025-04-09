MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky will be remembered not as a European leader but as a foolish failure who commands no influence over either the people or the military, asserted Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party in Ukraine.

According to the politician, Zelensky has positioned his country between war and peace. "He is unwilling to reach a peace agreement, as that would clearly signify defeat <…> and he is incapable of conducting the war, having relied on the collective West rather than on Ukrainian forces," Medvedchuk wrote in an opinion piece on the Smotrim. ru platform.

"Today, Zelensky holds no influence over either his people, the military, or in international diplomacy," the politician emphasized. Zelensky and his entourage would require a total victory over Russia to vindicate themselves, which is unattainable, Medvedchuk continued. Playing the neither-peace-nor-war game in "a situation where 30,000 Ukrainians die every month, according to some reports, is criminal behavior," he argued.

Meanwhile, the EU leadership fails to recognize that the Ukraine conflict predominantly affects Europe, with the United States profiting from it, Medvedchuk added.

"Today, Zelensky is the manager of a failed enterprise. The illegitimate (Ukrainian president - TASS) is a gambler who has lost after staking everything and now refuses to quit," he concluded. Zelensky’s presidential term officially expired on May 20 last year.