KURSK, April 8. /TASS/. Russian forces will need to push Ukrainian troops out of two last settlements in the borderline Kursk Region after the liberation of Guyevo, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"Now only two settlements need to be liberated - Gornal and Oleshnya and battles are now underway for these communities and our fighters are pushing Ukrainian troops out of there," the defense source said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s Battlegroup North units had liberated the settlement of Guyevo in the borderline Kursk Region in the past 24 hours.