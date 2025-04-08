MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. While retreating from the Kursk Region, Ukrainian troops received an order from their command to abandon the injured and evacuate to a nearby settlement on their own, a Ukrainian prisoner of war said.

"I personally carried the injured. However, we were told to abandon them. An order came from [a commander with the call sign] Alban demanding that we leave the injured behind," Oleg Pasynok said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the prisoner of war, his group was ordered to proceed to an evacuation point during the retreat, but when the Ukrainian servicemen arrived at the rendezvous point, there was no evacuation vehicle. They contacted the command, which told them that there would be no evacuation, and offered to walk on their own to a nearby settlement of Zamostye, abandoning the injured. However, no one evacuated them from Zamostye either.