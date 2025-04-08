MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Ex-Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has confirmed that a clandestine headquarters was established in Germany’s Wiesbaden in 2022 for Western countries to assist Kiev in planning military operations against Russia.

"A lot was said about Wiesbaden last week. The headquarters did become a covert weapon for us and our partners in terms of planning operations and ensuring their execution," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

According to him, the coordination center, initially established at the headquarters of the United States European Command in Stuttgart, was later transferred to Wiesbaden. "The headquarters is where operations were planned, war simulations were held, and the Ukrainian armed forces’ needs were evaluated in order to send the relevant information to Washington and European capitals," Zaluzhny added. He did not provide any further details about operation planning, including the disagreements that arose between himself and the Americans, particularly during Ukraine’s failed offensive in 2023.

The New York Times reported earlier that the United States had been much deeper involved in the conflict in Ukraine than Washington had admitted. According to the newspaper, the United States provided the coordinates of Russian positions to the Kiev authorities from its base in Wiesbaden on a daily basis. In addition, in 2022, the US actually checked and controlled all strikes carried out with HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. That same year, the US Navy started to share intelligence with Ukraine for attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea, the paper added.

The New York Times pointed out that in the fall of 2022 and January 2024, the US Central Intelligence Agency was in active coordination with the Kiev regime with regard to attacks on Crimea, and by 2024, the US military had begun to assist Kiev in conducting strikes on targets inside Russia.