Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The Moscow restaurant shooter has been identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov, a spokesman for the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"The man who was detained for opening gunfire near a restaurant in downtown Moscow has been identified as Nikita Ivanov, 37, the European boxing champion," the spokesman said, adding that this is not his first offense.

In 2020, Ivanov beat up boxer Bassir Mirsiyabov, who was taken to hospital in a grave condition. Ivanov was detained.

Apart from that, he was brought to administrative responsibility in 2021 when he violated coronavirus restrictions amid the lockdown.

Ivanov was born in the city of Michurinsk in the Tambov Region. He graduated from the Moscow Mining Institute. He has been doing boxing since he was ten. He is a medalist of several Russian boxing championships. In 2011, he won silver at the European boxing championships and won the European championships in 2013.

On Sunday evening, he opened fire from a traumatic gun during a conflict near a restaurant in Moscow’s Shlyuzovaya Embankment. Four people were wounded and the man was detained. A police spokesman told TASS, that he was drunk.