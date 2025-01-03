{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Pentagon chief to take part in meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev in Germany

Lloyd Austin will visit Germany on January 7

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Germany to attend a meeting of the US-led group coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine next week, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh announced at a news briefing.

"On January 7, Secretary Austin will travel to Ramstein, Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group to reaffirm our enduring commitment to Ukraine," she said.

Earlier, White House National Security Council (NSC) Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters additional security assistance announcements "with respect to Ukraine" can be expected in coming days.

Middle East conflict
Over 45,700 people killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023 — Health Ministry
The ministry pointed out that 59 Palestinians were killed and 273 others were injured in the enclave in the past 24 hours
Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll
Residents of western Ukraine tend to be more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat, as per the survey
West to discuss sending more weapons to Kiev in coming days, White House announces
"I think you're going to see another iteration of the Ramstein group here in coming days," John Kirby said
Police computer systems at German airports suffer outages — Bild
According to the WDR broadcaster, passengers at Dusseldorf Airport have been forced to wait for about two hours, while entry from countries outside the Schengen area is not currently possible amid the outages
Russian troops advance near Krasnoarmeysk highway in DPR — security forces
The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control
Trump team offers nothing interesting in proposals on Ukraine — Russian envoy
Lately, the Ukrainian side has also indicated "signals about some accords," which cannot be perceived seriously, he added
Ukraine may lose Odessa and access to Black Sea if it refuses to negotiate — Musk
"It was a tragic waste of life for Ukraine to attack a larger army that had defense in depth, minefields and stronger artillery," american entrepreneur said
Over 1 mln members of Ukrainian armed forces killed or wounded since start of special op
Data obtained from the Russian defense ministry’s daily bulletins and other open-access information from its officials indicates that Kiev lost some 595,000 troops as killed or wounded in action in 2024
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Serial production of missiles for S-500 air defense systems begins in Russia — source
State trials of S-500 are under way at a testing range in southern Russia
Pentagon refrains from announcements on more security assistance for Ukraine
Earlier, White House National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters they can expect additional security assistance announcements "with respect to Ukraine" in coming days
Revenues from West’s frozen assets allocated for support of Russian regions — ministry
The US Department of the Treasury said earlier that a $20 bln loan would be provided to Ukraine and paid in tranches
Ukrainian agents attempted to deliver booby-trapped documents to Archangel Project head
The project's curator Vitaly Romanov noted that the bomb was defused, and no one was injured
Europe not finance establishment of Islamist structures in Syria — top German diplomat
Baerbock and Barrot were the first European foreign ministers to visit Syria following the ouster of former President Bashar Assad
Moldovan president plans military operation in Transnistria — Russian intel agency
According to the SVR, Maia Sandu recently convened a meeting on energy security issues with senior government officials
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh
There were 236 passengers aboard
Russian citizen to take part in Mrs. World final in Las Vegas
A 46-year-old resident of Bogorodsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region Yelena Sekretareva will perform with the ribbon "Siberia"
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Trump picks Fox New journalist Tammy Bruce for US Department of State Spokesperson
Bruce will succeed US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller
Russia urges Israel to end Gaza hostilities immediately at UNSC meeting
Russia’s Representative at the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noted that Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave and attacks had caused a humanitarian crisis, damage to medical infrastructure and mass displacements
Chinese envoy sees Moscow, Beijing supporting each other on key issues
"Russia understands and supports China’s position on Xizang-related issues, and it supports China’s efforts toward peace, stability, prosperity and development in Xizang," Zhang Hanhui stated
Gas supplies to household consumers suspended in Transnistria
The authorities in both Moldova and Transnistria have declared emergencies
Family of three killed in Israeli strike on Gaza neighborhoods
The daily death toll from Israeli bombardments of the Gaza Strip reached 73
At least 90 Palestinians killed following Israel’s strikes on Gaza Strip over past day
According to Al Jazeera, hundreds of people were wounded
Civilian killed in Ukrainian mortar attack on village in Russia’s Bryansk region
First responders are working at the scene
Russian Armed Forces made more than 1,500 strikes by precision weapons in 2024
At least five mass strikes were also delivered from the beginning of the last year.
Moscow says shelling of Kramatorsk by Ukraine confirms Russian operation is justified
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Kiev won’t be able to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk
Russian military police conduct patrol missions in three Syrian governorates
The Russian military policy carried out patrol missions in Syria's Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah governorates
Putin nearly doubles number of foreign visits in 2024 — TASS estimates
Russian President made 11 visits to other countries last year compared to six in 2023
FSB eliminates Ukrainian military intel agent plotting terror attack in Zaporozhye Region
In the private home, the FSB operatives found an object resembling a Makarov pistol, a grenade trigger and an improvised explosive device
Polina Kudermetova reaches final of WTA tournament in Brisbane
She will play the winner of the match between world number one Arina Sobolenko of Belarus and Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the fina
Russia strikes Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, 559 UAVs over week
Press review: US, Israel aim to curb Turkey’s gains while Moscow, Tehran strengthen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 24th
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, a total of 651 aircraft have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Kazakh leader calls Russia invincible, Ukraine trying to withstand with West’s help
Astana favors talks on settling the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict but does not insist on its mediation in the process, he said
Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE
Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves
Lebanese PM, Syria’s new leader discuss situation on shared border
Four Lebanese soldiers were wounded on January 3 in a shootout with a group of armed Syrians who were trying to cross into Lebanon via the blocked illegal crossing near Maarabun east of Baalbek
Russian troops liberate LPR’s Nadiya settlement — top brass
Russian servicemen have also hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, an assembly shop and a storage site for attack drones, as well as Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 132 areas over the day, the Defense Ministry said
West does not rule out Ukrainian defense collapse soon — Russia’s intel agency
The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden seeks to avoid this scenario, making emphasis on "the deliveries of more sophisticated weapons, including longer-range missiles," the press office said
Almost 440,000 Russians sign up for military service this year — Medvedev
"The results of work over the year can already be assessed," the politician said
Lavrov to hold big press conference on January 14 — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russian diplomat blames shutdown of Russian gas transit via Ukraine on West, Kiev
According to Maria Zakharova, the Kiev authorities decided to end the transit of Russian gas to European countries even though the Gazprom company was complying with its contract obligations
Project 885M latest nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk joins Russian Navy
During the ceremony, the Russian Navy chief handed in the St. Andrew’s naval flag to the submarine commander, Captain First Rank Alexander Gladkov
German legislator calls for launching Nord Stream, as gas flow through Ukraine runs dry
"By stopping the flow of Russian gas to Europe, Ukraine is pushing energy prices even higher," Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen said
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
US missile defense base in Poland long among Russian army’s targets — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the US-NATO construction project, ongoing for nearly a decade with complete disregard to Russian security concerns, has consistently been a focus of Russia's attention
UK to send 2,600 troops, 730 vehicles to NATO drills in Bulgaria, Romania
According to the ministry, the UK military "will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise
Termination of Russian gas supplies to spur inflation in Moldova — expert
Pensioners and public sector employees, whose wages and salaries have long lagged behind rocketing prices, will also be among the most affected
Villager in Russia’s Kursk region killed in Ukrainian drone attack — governor
The deadly attack occurred outside his house as he was walking down the road
Russian Defense Ministry identifies over 30 more people connected to US biolabs in Africa
The Major General noted that among these individuals are: servicemen of the US Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, employees of regional branches of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, disease control and prevention centers in Africa, as well as members of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria
Israel attacks military facilities in Latakia in Syria
According to the TV channel, Israeli warplanes attacked missile weapons depots
US rock star says he wears ring with Russian coat of arms as "truth lives in Russia"
Ex-vocalist of Deep Purple and Rainbow Joe Lynn Turner told TASS he doesn't love the US anymore and will move to Belarus if Alexander Lukashenko lets him do it
Police computer outage at German airports resolved — daily
Earlier on Friday, police computer systems suffered almost four hours of outage at airports across Germany
US, Britain, Ukraine behind Crocus City Hall attack — FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov believes that Ukraine has been trying to prove it is capable enough
This year’s first most intense solar flare registered Friday
Two flares of similar intensity, X 1.1. and X 1.5, were last reported on December 30
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
French military expert says NATO may repeat Soviet Union’s fate
Regis Chamagnedescribed NATO and the EU as 'two sides of the same coin'
Kazakh president discusses SCO at meeting with organization's chief
According to the press service, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of further improving the organization's activities, strengthening ties with international associations, as well as promoting the SCO initiative "On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development"
Ukraine’s central bank lowers hryvnia rate to record low of 42 per $1
The central bank last time intervened in June 2022 by injecting $3.99 billion
Oboronlogistics company blames loss of its ship Ursa Major on terrorist attack
The Ursa Major dry cargo ship wrecked in the Mediterranean Sea
Five killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza
A tent camp near the Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza also came under bombardment
Russia bans mining in ten regions from January 1
The ban was introduced in Dagestan, Ingushetia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachai-Circassia, North Ossetia, Chechnya, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions
Russian paratroopers destroyed three Ukrainian tanks by drones
Russian paratroopers destroyed vehicles in Kursk region
Experts forecast moderate gas price growth in 2025, then a decline in 2026-2027
Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman forecasts a moderate increase in Europe's average gas price to $420 per 1,000 cubic meters
Life and career of Russian politician Boris Nemtsov
Overnight to February 28 Boris Nemtsov was shot dead in downtown Moscow
Biden intends to sell eight billion dollars worth of weapons to Israel — news outlet
Washington will provide Israel with air-to-air missiles for fighter jets and attack helicopters, artillery shells, small-diameter bombs, additional JDAM ammunition kits, 500-pound bombs, and other munitions, Axios reported
FACTBOX: Mir payment system launched in 10 countries, over 15 want to introduce it
In 2023, the regulator plans to bring the card to 5-6 new countries
Yemen’s Houthis claim to have conducted missile attack on power station near Tel Aviv
Earlier, the Israeli army reported intercepting a missile crossing from Yemen
Russia not satisfied with Trump team’s proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
At the same time, Lavrov noted that Moscow has not received any official signals from the United States on the Ukrainian settlement at the moment
Russian diplomat highlights Moscow’s main achievement of past years
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "developments at home are more important to us"
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Turkish Airlines suspends flights to several Russian cities, Minsk, Ukraine till yearend
The suspension applies to flights to Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, and Sochi
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
Law enforcers clash with military at South Korean impeached President Yoon’s residence
Law enforcers were blocked by the military upon the execution of their order to detain impeached President Yoon, Yonhap reported
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Turbine for Nord Stream 1 delayed due to Canada’s sanctions — Siemens
Turbines require regular repair for smooth operation
Russian state arms seller reports record high orders portfolio of over $57 bln in 2024
Rosoboronexport clarified that the priority of the defense industry sector today is to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
World's oldest verified living person dies in Japan at 116
Now the oldest person in the world is 116-year-old Brazilian citizen Inah Canabarro Lucas
Putin approves possibility of suspending ban on organization listed terrorist
The suspension is possible if there is verified evidence that the organization, following its inclusion in the list of terrorist organizations, has ceased carrying out activities aimed at the propaganda, justification, and support of terrorism or committing relevant crimes described in the Criminal Code
FACTBOX: Celebrities who passed away in 2024
Many well-known politicians, statesmen, scientists and cultural figures passed away in 2024
St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport faces temporary flight restrictions — aviation agency
The airport temporarily does not accept and does not dispatch flights
Finnish police detain oil tanker on suspicion of damaging communication cables
It is also reported that the Eagle S "noticeably slowed down" presumably at the moment when the cable between Finland and Estonia was damaged
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
Moscow-Fergana flight redirected to Tashkent over fog
The crew of flight HY-9628 has decided to fly to an alternate airport in Tashkent
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 45,600 — health ministry
As many as 145 civilians received wounds during the past day, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 108,583
Bosphorus transit suspended due to malfunction of tanker en route to Russia
The Cordelia Moon is 274 meters long and 50 meters wide
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
Russia has celebrated New Year and Christmas with decorated fir trees since Peter the Great’s reign
Ukraine’s daily losses in Battlegroup West operational zone exceed 550 troops
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma, five Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled during the day
Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing had no animosity toward Trump — FBI
An FBI spokesman also confirmed that investigators have no indication of a link between the terrorist attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas
Republican Johnson retains his post as US House Speaker
US media speculated earlier that problems with Johnson’s reelection to the post or his failure to win it could tell negatively on US President-elect Donald Trump’s positions as he had voiced full support to his candidature
Pentagon mum on F-16 fighter jet downed in Zaporozhye Region
The US Department of Defense "has no statement or information to provide," a department’s spokesperson said
Russian heavy strike drone Okhotnik makes first flight
The first flight lasted for over 20 minutes
Murderer in Montenegro died after suicide attempt
The attacker died from sustained injuries when being transported to a medical institution
Only Western countries present nuclear war scenarios, says Lavrov
The foreign minister stressed that "it was at Russia’s initiative that the Gorbachev-Reagan formula that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed was reinstated"
Temporary restrictions on work of St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport lifted
They were introduced at 4:45 GMT to ensure safety
Kazakh President Tokayev rules out early presidential election in his country
He also said that there were no prerequisites as of yet for holding the parliamentary election as well
Nornickel CEO calls on Russian athletes to stay competitive amid isolation
"Maintaining competitive skills is key. Therefore finding good sparring partners is important for tactical reasons," he added
Syrian foreign minister to visit Qatar, UAE, Jordan
According to al-Shibani, Syria’s new authorities hope that this visit will contribute to the stability and security of Syria, as well as its economic recovery
