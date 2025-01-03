Pentagon chief to take part in meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev in Germany

WASHINGTON, January 3. /TASS/. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Germany to attend a meeting of the US-led group coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine next week, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh announced at a news briefing.

"On January 7, Secretary Austin will travel to Ramstein, Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group to reaffirm our enduring commitment to Ukraine," she said.

Earlier, White House National Security Council (NSC) Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters additional security assistance announcements "with respect to Ukraine" can be expected in coming days.