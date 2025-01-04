Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing had no animosity toward Trump — FBI

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) believes that the suspected driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded near President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas (Nevada) did not harbor animosity towards him, Reuters reported, citing an FBI spokesman.

According to him, Matthew Livelsberger, the suspect in the bombing, probably suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, he had "no animosity" toward Trump. An FBI spokesman also confirmed that investigators have no indication of a link between the terrorist attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas.

The explosion of a Cybertruck pickup truck occurred Wednesday outside the 64-story Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. The incident left one person dead and seven others injured. According to ABC, authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack. Fox News reported that the suspect in the explosion was a US Army Special Forces sergeant who was on leave. According to media reports, he had served in Afghanistan and had also been deployed to Georgia, the Republic of the Congo and Ukraine, but it was not specified in what status and when he was there.