Military operation in Ukraine

Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers ambushed in southern DPR — sniper

According to the Russian serviceman, four troops were captured and the rest retreated

DONETSK, January 5. /TASS/. Several groups of Ukrainian servicemen have been ambushed near Velikaya Novoselka in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a sniper from Russia’s Battlegroup East, identified by the call sign Kazakh, told TASS.

"Turned out, there were several groups. The first one arrived on foot, the other two used hardware. Essentially, they were ambushed. There were about 200 meters between us and the enemy," the sniper said.

According to the Russian serviceman, some Ukrainian troops were eliminated, four were captured and the rest retreated.

He specified that all three Ukrainian groups of militants did not communicate with each other and were carrying out a counterattack at random.

Russian forces carry out strikes on Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strikes have been carried out in 137 districts
Gas supplies to household consumers suspended in Transnistria
The authorities in both Moldova and Transnistria have declared emergencies
West does not rule out Ukrainian defense collapse soon — Russia’s intel agency
The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden seeks to avoid this scenario, making emphasis on "the deliveries of more sophisticated weapons, including longer-range missiles," the press office said
Moscow demands UNESCO to respond to murder of Russian journalists — MFA
Zakharova recalled that on January 4, as a result of a targeted drone attack by militants of the Kiev regime, Izvestia freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov was killed
Russia’s freshly launched satellite transmits images of US, China, UAE
Data obtained from satellites in the Resurs-P series are used to study natural resources and monitor pollution and environmental degradation, water protection areas and natural reserves
Trump picks Fox New journalist Tammy Bruce for US Department of State Spokesperson
Bruce will succeed US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller
Russia designs Titan rifle for commandos
The rifle is reliable with precise and dense fire
World's oldest verified living person dies in Japan at 116
Now the oldest person in the world is 116-year-old Brazilian citizen Inah Canabarro Lucas
US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says
Washington supplied "things like Stingers, Javelins", US Secretary of State said
Russian citizen to take part in Mrs. World final in Las Vegas
A 46-year-old resident of Bogorodsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region Yelena Sekretareva will perform with the ribbon "Siberia"
Putin’s contacts with Russia’s friends, including Vucic, promptly coordinated — Kremlin
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier that the US will soon prepare sanctions against NIS and that he plans to send a request for a conversation with the Russian president for January 25-27
FACTBOX: New Year’s key traditions reviewed
Russia has celebrated New Year and Christmas with decorated fir trees since Peter the Great’s reign
Yemen’s Houthis claim to have conducted missile attack on power station near Tel Aviv
Earlier, the Israeli army reported intercepting a missile crossing from Yemen
Ukrainian drone attack kills a child in Zaporozhye region — governor
His parents were injured
Rosatom to build Europe’s safest nuclear power plant in Hungary – CEO
The company is about to pour first concrete as part of the construction, the Russian company’s Director General Alexey Likhachev said
Putin proposes creating 'Made In CIS' brand
It is reported that CIS and EAEU governments are facing large, complex tasks to promote the process of integration buildup in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres
Austrian chancellor announces he will step down soon as coalition talks fall through
Karl Nehammer also promised to step down as head of the People's Party and ensure an orderly transition
West to discuss sending more weapons to Kiev in coming days, White House announces
"I think you're going to see another iteration of the Ramstein group here in coming days," John Kirby said
Pentagon refrains from announcements on more security assistance for Ukraine
Earlier, White House National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters they can expect additional security assistance announcements "with respect to Ukraine" in coming days
Biden intends to sell eight billion dollars worth of weapons to Israel — news outlet
Washington will provide Israel with air-to-air missiles for fighter jets and attack helicopters, artillery shells, small-diameter bombs, additional JDAM ammunition kits, 500-pound bombs, and other munitions, Axios reported
FSB eliminates Ukrainian military intel agent plotting terror attack in Zaporozhye Region
In the private home, the FSB operatives found an object resembling a Makarov pistol, a grenade trigger and an improvised explosive device
All Ukrainian ATACMS missiles fired at Belgorod Region downed — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian servicemen will retaliate against these actions of the Kiev regime supported by Western curators
Ukrainian troops leave their positions in Shevchenko near Krasnoarmeysk
"The Ukrainian military has abandoned its positions in Shevchenko. They could not withstand the onslaught of our troops and combined strikes," the sources told TASS
Suspect in Las Vegas Cybertruck bombing had no animosity toward Trump — FBI
An FBI spokesman also confirmed that investigators have no indication of a link between the terrorist attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas
Two Palestinians arrested by Israeli troops in West Bank — WAFA
According to the news agency, Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men and took them to a refugee camp in the eastern part of Hebron
Project 885M latest nuclear-powered submarine Arkhangelsk joins Russian Navy
During the ceremony, the Russian Navy chief handed in the St. Andrew’s naval flag to the submarine commander, Captain First Rank Alexander Gladkov
Izvestia says its stringer killed in Ukrainian drone attack
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a car with a drone on the Donetsk-Gorlovka highway
Press review: US, Israel aim to curb Turkey’s gains while Moscow, Tehran strengthen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 24th
German legislator calls for launching Nord Stream, as gas flow through Ukraine runs dry
"By stopping the flow of Russian gas to Europe, Ukraine is pushing energy prices even higher," Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen said
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
US commercial satellites surveyed Russia’s Engels airstrip ahead of Kiev’s strike attempt
Earlier, it was reported that, on Monday morning, Kiev attempted to strike the two airstrips with Soviet-made jet drones in order to disable Russian long-range aviation planes
Russian troops liberate LPR’s Nadiya settlement — top brass
Russian servicemen have also hit the infrastructure of Ukrainian military airfields, an assembly shop and a storage site for attack drones, as well as Ukraine’s manpower and military equipment in 132 areas over the day, the Defense Ministry said
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Experts forecast moderate gas price growth in 2025, then a decline in 2026-2027
Finam analyst Sergey Kaufman forecasts a moderate increase in Europe's average gas price to $420 per 1,000 cubic meters
St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport faces temporary flight restrictions — aviation agency
The airport temporarily does not accept and does not dispatch flights
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukrainian drone attack on Russian reporters in DPR
TASS has assembled the main information about the incident
Blinken doesn’t believe US, Russia close to direct conflict with each other
According to US Secretary of State, Americans don’t want the United States to engage in wars
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Russian MFA comments on Blinken’s remarks about Ukraine
Russia has been talking about including supplies of US and UK weapons to Ukraine for many years, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Rosatom to continue consultations with IAEA head on Zaporozhye NPP in 2025 — CEO
IAEA is the only organization from the UN umbrella that has not in any way limited the activities of either Russia or the Rosatom state corporation, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said
US missile defense base in Poland long among Russian army’s targets — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova stated that the US-NATO construction project, ongoing for nearly a decade with complete disregard to Russian security concerns, has consistently been a focus of Russia's attention
Pentagon chief to take part in meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev in Germany
Lloyd Austin will visit Germany on January 7
Mobilization campaign makes Ukrainians see state as enemy — retired colonel
According to Oleg Starikov, common citizens increasingly seek to stay away from people in military uniform
Projectile from Gaza damages Erez Crossing humanitarian corridor — IFD
Due to the fall of the projectile, damage both to the area of the crossing and adjacent to the humanitarian truck compound were identified.
UN Secretary General's office reacts to attack on Russian reporters in DPR
The UN opposes any attacks on journalists, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, Farhan Haq
Russian cancer vaccine to be free of charge — top oncologist
It is planned to launch it in general circulation in early 2025
Damascus airport to start serving international flights from January 7
Syrian airports ceased operations on December 8 after the change of power in the country
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Russia says its Su-34 jet launched glide bombs at Ukrainian strongpoint in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and strongpoint were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Russian diplomat highlights Moscow’s main achievement of past years
Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "developments at home are more important to us"
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
At least 66 Palestinians killed in Israeli army attacks on Gaza — Al Jazeera
Israeli forces carried out 30 attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Kazakh leader calls Russia invincible, Ukraine trying to withstand with West’s help
Astana favors talks on settling the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict but does not insist on its mediation in the process, he said
Press review: Israel and Hamas near a truce while Zelensky drafts a new negotiation plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 19th
Lavrov to hold big press conference on January 14 — Russian Foreign Ministry
The conference will be on the results of 2024
Israel attacks military facilities in Latakia in Syria
According to the TV channel, Israeli warplanes attacked missile weapons depots
Israel awaits Hamas’ nod to conclude hostage deal — TV
According to Israel’s Channel 12, one of the main obstacles to concluding the deal is Hamas’ refusal to name the hostages to be released during the first stage
German lawmaker says Scholz could travel to Russia before February 23
A German cabinet spokesperson told TASS that the report was not true
One of injured Russian reporters says attack hit them after they brought aid to church
The person, Svetlana Larina, editor-in-chief of the Bloknot Donetsk news organization, was injured in the attack
Israeli troops kill 10 Palestinian journalists over past month — news agency
WAFA pointed out that The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate 'reaffirmed its commitment to defending press freedoms and exposing the crimes of the Israeli occupation in all international forums'
Russian Navy put in service about 30 ships, submarines in 2024, commander says
According to the Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, reinforcements of more ships and weapons will keep coming in 2025
UK to send 2,600 troops, 730 vehicles to NATO drills in Bulgaria, Romania
According to the ministry, the UK military "will be in command of all of NATO’s land forces in the exercise
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, a total of 651 aircraft have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Europe not finance establishment of Islamist structures in Syria — top German diplomat
Baerbock and Barrot were the first European foreign ministers to visit Syria following the ouster of former President Bashar Assad
First requests for pumping Russian gas via Ukraine on January 1 equal zero
Deliveries through the Sokhranovka station were terminated in 2022 at the initiative of Kiev, allegedly due to force majeure
Former Austrian minister names 4 suspect countries in connection with Nord Stream sabotage
Asked what countries could be behind the attack, Karin Kneissl replied that, like in an Agatha Christie novel, "there are many suspects in this imaginary room"
Russia strikes Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over week
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, 559 UAVs over week
Russian paratroopers destroyed three Ukrainian tanks by drones
Russian paratroopers destroyed vehicles in Kursk region
Israeli air force attacks over 100 military targets in Gaza Strip
According to IDF, over the weekend, Hamas fired a number of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory
US may face bankruptcy if situation with national debt does not change — Musk
The US national debt for the first time climbed above $36 trillion on November 15
Law enforcers clash with military at South Korean impeached President Yoon’s residence
Law enforcers were blocked by the military upon the execution of their order to detain impeached President Yoon, Yonhap reported
Ukraine may lose Odessa and access to Black Sea if it refuses to negotiate — Musk
"It was a tragic waste of life for Ukraine to attack a larger army that had defense in depth, minefields and stronger artillery," american entrepreneur said
Ukrainian agents attempted to deliver booby-trapped documents to Archangel Project head
The project's curator Vitaly Romanov noted that the bomb was defused, and no one was injured
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
Ukraine’s daily losses in Battlegroup West operational zone exceed 550 troops
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma, five Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled during the day
Russian agency investigates causes of engine failure in Ural Airlines A321 jet in Egypt
According to the statement, the investigation will comply with the Russian rules of investigating air accidents
Lebanese PM, Syria’s new leader discuss situation on shared border
Four Lebanese soldiers were wounded on January 3 in a shootout with a group of armed Syrians who were trying to cross into Lebanon via the blocked illegal crossing near Maarabun east of Baalbek
Situation at Zaporozhye NPP under full control in terms of nuclear technology — Rosatom
Director General of Russia nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev noted that despite the ongoing shelling of both the coastline and the territory of the nuclear power plant, the city of Energodar is being revived
Russia urges Israel to end Gaza hostilities immediately at UNSC meeting
Russia’s Representative at the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noted that Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave and attacks had caused a humanitarian crisis, damage to medical infrastructure and mass displacements
Mi-28NM helicopter thwarts rotation of Ukrainian troops in Kursk border area
The department noted that the army aviation pilots destroyed armored vehicles and personnel of the Ukrainian troops
Almost ruled out: experts on Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s launch during Trump’s presidency
According to Alexey Belogoryev, Research Director at the Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation, the relaunch of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is much easier to do than it was with its initial putting into operation
Kazakh president discusses SCO at meeting with organization's chief
According to the press service, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of further improving the organization's activities, strengthening ties with international associations, as well as promoting the SCO initiative "On World Unity for a Just Peace, Harmony and Development"
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh
There were 236 passengers aboard
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
Sevastopol declares regional emergency after oil spill reaches city’s shoreline
According to the Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, he appointed himself in charge of a task force to deal with the situation
Developments in Russia’s Kursk Region: Ukrainian commander under investigation, losses
Investigators started a criminal case against Colonel Pavlo Rozlach, who ordered cluster munitions with poisonous substances to be used in the Kursk Region
Russian troops advance near Krasnoarmeysk highway in DPR — security forces
The security forces added that only a little more than two kilometers remain before the road is completely under Russian control
Pentagon mum on F-16 fighter jet downed in Zaporozhye Region
The US Department of Defense "has no statement or information to provide," a department’s spokesperson said
Temporary restrictions on work of St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport lifted
They were introduced at 4:45 GMT to ensure safety
Five journalists reported wounded in Ukrainian drone attack
The car was attacked by a Ukrainian FPV drone
Russia says Ukraine lost more than 540 troops, 4 tanks in Kursk area over past day
Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the enemy has lost more than 47,810 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said
US rock star says he wears ring with Russian coat of arms as "truth lives in Russia"
Ex-vocalist of Deep Purple and Rainbow Joe Lynn Turner told TASS he doesn't love the US anymore and will move to Belarus if Alexander Lukashenko lets him do it
Chinese envoy sees Moscow, Beijing supporting each other on key issues
"Russia understands and supports China’s position on Xizang-related issues, and it supports China’s efforts toward peace, stability, prosperity and development in Xizang," Zhang Hanhui stated
Over 45,700 people killed in Gaza Strip since October 2023 — Health Ministry
The ministry pointed out that 59 Palestinians were killed and 273 others were injured in the enclave in the past 24 hours
Russia not satisfied with Trump team’s proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
At the same time, Lavrov noted that Moscow has not received any official signals from the United States on the Ukrainian settlement at the moment
Trump team offers nothing interesting in proposals on Ukraine — Russian envoy
Lately, the Ukrainian side has also indicated "signals about some accords," which cannot be perceived seriously, he added
