DONETSK, January 5. /TASS/. Several groups of Ukrainian servicemen have been ambushed near Velikaya Novoselka in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a sniper from Russia’s Battlegroup East, identified by the call sign Kazakh, told TASS.

"Turned out, there were several groups. The first one arrived on foot, the other two used hardware. Essentially, they were ambushed. There were about 200 meters between us and the enemy," the sniper said.

According to the Russian serviceman, some Ukrainian troops were eliminated, four were captured and the rest retreated.

He specified that all three Ukrainian groups of militants did not communicate with each other and were carrying out a counterattack at random.