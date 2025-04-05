MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 300 servicemen and 4 tanks in the zone of Russia’s South battlegroup in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s South battlegroup improved their tactical situation. They defeated formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinovka, Pravdovka, Zarya, and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 300 servicemen, 4 tanks, 2 combat armored vehicles, 9 cars, and 6 field artillery guns," the ministry reported.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Russia’s West battlegroup zone amounted to over 250 servicemen and a tank in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of Russia’s West battlegroup improved the situation along the forward front line. They inflicted losses on the manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Komarovka, Kondrashovka, and Kamenka in the Kharkov region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 250 servicemen, a tank, two pickup trucks, and 7 field artillery guns, including 5 Western-made ones. An ammunition depot was also destroyed," the ministry said.