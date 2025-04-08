Iran has no plans to alter talks format with US after Oman meeting — Foreign Minister

DUBAI, April 8. /TASS/. Iran has opted for negotiations with the United States through intermediaries to avoid pressure from Washington, and has no plans to modify the format after a meeting in Oman, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The choice [of the form of negotiations] is based on the fact that we do not accept the option of negotiations when they impose their point of view through threats and pressure. This is coercion. Mediation negotiations can guarantee a real and useful dialogue. And we have not agreed to turn them into direct ones later," IRNA news agency quoted Araghchi as saying.

He said the format of the negotiations should not carry significant weight, the only thing that is important is their "efficacy, the seriousness of the parties' intentions and the desire to reach a final agreement."

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said he had offered Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to hold talks on the nuclear program. At the end of March, Araghchi said that Tehran had used Oman's mediation efforts to respond to Trump's letter.

On Monday, it became known that the parties decided to hold the first round of negotiations on April 12 in Oman. The main negotiators will be Araghchi and US special envoy Steven Witkoff.