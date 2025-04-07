MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. A hospital in the town of Kamnka-Dneprovskaya in the Zaporozhye Region came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said.

"The enemy opened artillery fire at a hospital in Kamenka-Denprovskaya. This is a flagrant terror attack targeting a civilian hospital with dozens of patients, many of whom cannot move receiving lung ventilation. Luckily, neither patients not hospital employees were hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, serious damage was done to the hospital building, with "windows being broken, heating and power supplies being cut."

A spokesman for the town’s administration told TASS earlier in the day that at least three Ukrainian shelling attacks had been reported in the town. A Ukrainian kamikaze drone targeted a residential house near a police station. No one was hurt.