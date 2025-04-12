TASS blasts World Press Photo decision not to invite its photojournalist to award event

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The decision by World Press Photo Foundation not to invite TASS photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko to an award ceremony shows that Europe has completely lost its sovereignty and that Russophobia has triumphed, the director general of Russia’s state-run news agency, Andrey Kondrashov, said.

The organizers of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest said earlier on Saturday they cannot invite the staff photographer for TASS to the award ceremony to be held in Amsterdam in May, citing "the increased tensions on the European continent."

"What our former counterparts call `increased tensions on the European continent’ is in fact increased moral depravity of the European continent due to the loss of all sovereignty <...>: creative, professional, and what’s more important, spiritual and intellectual," Kondrashov stated.

"No Russian authors can ever be the world’s best, as they [in Europe] see it, because they are Russian. I feel sorry for Europe as healing it would be even more difficult than understanding how sick it currently is," the TASS director general concluded.