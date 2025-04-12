Trump’s envoy Witkoff describes US-Iran talks as positive and constructive — NBC

NEW YORK, April 12. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said his country held `constructive’ talks with Iran in Muscat, Oman, on Saturday.

"We had a very positive and constructive conversation," an NBC News reporter quoted Witkoff as saying on X.

Trump’s special envoy said he was returning to the United States today.

Earlier on Saturday, Oman hosted indirect talks between Iranian and US negotiators in the presence of the Omani foreign minister on resolving the situation around Iran’s nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, while special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

The Islamic republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the meeting had been held in a constructive atmosphere. Talks will resume in Oman on April 19.