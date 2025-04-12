Hamas confirms sending negotiators to Cairo

CAIRO, April 12. /TASS/. Hamas has confirmed dispatching a negotiating team to Egypt for more talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal, the Palestinian radical movement said in a statement on Telegram.

"A Hamas delegation led by [senior Politburo official] Khalil al-Hayya has departed to Cairo at the invitation of the Egyptian side today," the statement reads. Hamas delegates are expected to discuss "reaching a ceasefire agreement with negotiators from Egypt and Qatar" at the upcoming meeting in Cairo, the radicals added.