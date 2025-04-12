World Press Photo advocates cancel culture by not inviting TASS photographer — lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The refusal by the organizers of the 2025 World Press Photo Contest to invite Mikhail Tereshchenko, a staff photographer for TASS, to the award ceremony is a blatant manifestation of cancel culture, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party, told the Russian state-run news agency.

"A blatant manifestation of cancel culture. Europe continues to discriminate against Russians for far-fetched reasons as it segregates people on the basis of their ethnicity," the senior Russian lawmaker said.

While Slutsky expressed confidence that "Russia will not be canceled anyway," weighing in on Russian journalists and athletes who he said "are the best anyway," the decision not to invite the TASS photographer to the award event is an indecent manifestation of elementary envy and unscrupulous competition," he maintained.

Earlier, World Press Photo Foundation revoked the invitation to TASS photojournalist Mikhail Tereshchenko to next month’s award ceremony in Amsterdam, citing "the increased tensions on the European continent."

In the contest, the photos taken by Tereshchenko in the time of political unrest in Georgia secured first place in the category of Stories for the European region.