MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Poddubnoye, Otradnoye, Shevchenko, Volnoye Pole in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry stated.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 155 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a fuel-storage depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.