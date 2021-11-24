Road between two Northern regions may be ready in 2022 — federal road agency

TASS, November 24. Construction of a road between the Nenets and the Komi regions may be completed in 2022, or in early 2023, head of the Avtodor federal road agency, Roman Novikov told reporters on Tuesday during a working trip to the Nenets Region’s capital Naryan-Mar.

The Nenets Region does not have a year-round road to other regions. The road agency presently builds a road between Naryan Mar in the Nenets Region and Usinsk in the Komi Region. In winter, vehicles use a winter seasonal road between the regions.

"Over the coming three-year period, we will finance additionally this construction according to requests from the regions, which we have received today," the official said. "Thus, the construction may be completed earlier, closer to 2022, or to early 2023 the latest."

"[The road construction] is financed by the federal district, the federal road agency, the Ministry of Transport and the Russian government," he continued. "This year only, more than 5 billion [rubles] ($67 million) have been invested in the project."

The new road’s two passages of 23.3km were commissioned a few days earlier.

The construction of the Naryan-Mar - Usinsk road, which is 217km long, began in 1985. In 2019, the project was put on the list of national projects. The remaining necessary investments are estimated at about 12 billion rubles ($162 million). The construction continues at several passages. About 40 kilometers are to be built. Earlier reports said the construction would be finalized in 2023.