China files complaint with WTO in response to US bullying practices — Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, April 11. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have filed another complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to the US administration's unilateral policy of bullying and coercion, China’s Ministry of Commerce reported.

"The tariff measures of the United States are a typical manifestation of unilateral bullying and coercion, which seriously violates WTO rules, undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and the international trade and economic order," the ministry said in a commentary.

As specified in the statement, Beijing will "firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests" and protect the existing system of relations between countries in the field of economy and trade.

"We insist that the United States immediately correct its erroneous actions and cancel all unilateral tariffs against China," the statement says.

US leader Donald Trump initiated a large-scale trade war by announcing on April 2 the imposition of tariffs on goods from 185 countries and regions. For Chinese goods, Washington set the rate at 34%. In retaliation, China imposed additional tariffs of 34% on all American products starting April 10.

Subsequently, the US President promised Beijing duties of 104% until the Chinese side agrees to a trade deal with the United States. China responded by raising tariffs on US goods to 84%. In return, Trump announced an immediate increase in the tariff rate on Chinese goods to 125%. In response Beijing announced that symmetrical countermeasures will follow after April 12.