MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The Russian military struck at night Ukraine’s central artillery arms base and defense industry enterprises engaged in the production of UAVs, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tonight, the Russian army launched a group strike with long-range air-and sea-based precision weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the central artillery arms base of the Ukrainian army, as well as defense industry enterprises involved in UAV manufacture. The strike’s goal has been achieved. Its targets have been hit," it said.

Russian air defense systems have shot down a JDAM guided bomb and 100 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry continued. According to it, Russian army strikes hit the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, repair and maintenance sites for Western equipment and a military-industrial complex enterprise.

It added that units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have defeated Ukrainian army and National Guard brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), including Ukraine’s Omega special forces unit.

In the Belgorod direction, Ukraine lost up to 65 troops and four armored combat vehicles.

In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West, the enemy lost 230 servicemen and three MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicles: 5"Ukraine lost up to 230 military personnel, three US-made MaxxPro armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and four field artillery guns, including two of Western manufacture. The electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot were also destroyed."

Meanwhile, the Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted over 65 manpower losses on enemy, also destroying an infantry fighting vehicle and three automobiles: "The battlegroup destroyed more than 65 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, three automobiles, four electronic warfare stations and ammunition depot," the ministry stated.

Ukraine also lost up to 280 servicemen in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup South. "The units of the Battlegroup South improved their tactical position. They defeated the formations of five mechanized, airmobile and assault brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Seversk, Ivanopolye, Katerinovka, Tarasovka, Pleshcheyevka and Kleban Byk of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 280 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, 17 automobiles and three field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.

Servicemen of the Battlegroup East defeated Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as in the Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. "The units of the Battlegroup East took more favorable lines and positions. They defeated manpower and equipment of four mechanized, airborne assault, airmobile, mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, as well as a marine brigade and a territorial defense brigade near Komar, Razliv, Poddubnoye, Bogatyr, Karla Marksa of the Donetsk People's Republic, Yanvarskoe, Gavrilovka of the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Marfopol of the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost over 130 servicemen," the ministry noted.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, Russia destroyed more than 50,000 drones and 660 aircraft of the Ukrainian army. "In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the army destroyed 660 airplanes, 283 helicopters, and 50,082 unmanned aerial vehicles," the Defense Ministry concluded.