Russia’s Sefershaev clinches gold in Greco-Roman wrestling 55kg

BRATISLAVA, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Greco-Roman wrestler Emin Sefershaev won the 55kg gold in Senior European Championships currently taking place in Bratislava.

Sefershaev beat Azerbaijan’s Eldaniz Azizli in the finals.

Earlier, Russian freestyle wrestlers won five gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Russian athletes took three golds and two bronzes in Women’s Wrestling.

Senior European Championships that kicked off on April 7 runs through Sunday. Russians are competing under the flag of the United World Wrestling.