Washington would like to see conflict in Gaza over — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 7. /TASS/. The United States would like to see the conflict in the Gaza Strip over, and expects this to happen in the near future, US President Donald Trump said.

"I like to see the war stop, and I think the war will stop at some point. That won't be in the too distant future," he said during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House.

"We are trying very hard to get the hostages out. We're looking at another ceasefire. We'll see what happens. But we want to get the hostages out," the US leader added.

In mid-January, Israel and Hamas reached an Egypt-, Qatar-, and US-brokered three-stage agreement to release the hostages held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The deal took effect on January 19. During the first phase, which expired on March 1, Hamas returned 33 hostages, including those who died, in exchange for over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention.

On March 2, Israel suspended the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and closed all checkpoints, explaining it by Hamas' refusal to accept the proposals to extend the ceasefire deal put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. On March 18, the Israeli army began striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.