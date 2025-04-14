{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Hungary to speak against continued military aid to Ukraine at EU meeting — top diplomat

Peter Szijjarto is confident that "all that needs to be done is supporting peace efforts"

BUDAPEST, April 14. /TASS/. Budapest will not support any initiatives directed at continued military aid to the Kiev regime at the upcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"Another meeting of EU foreign ministers will be held today in Luxembourg. The intention is clear: sanctions, arms supplies, EU membership and more money for Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as as extremist organization — TASS) page, heading to the meeting.

However, the top Hungarian diplomat is confident that "all that needs to be done is supporting peace efforts." "Every day brings increasingly more compelling evidence that peace is necessary as soon as possible. And peace demands a ceasefire and successful peace talks," Szijjarto noted.

