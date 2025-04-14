Blast outside mosque reported in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif

DOHA, April 14. /TASS/. A blast has occurred outside a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh Province, the Etilaatroz newspaper reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Eyewitnesses say that at least one person was killed and another three suffered injuries. According to preliminary reports, the blast was caused by a pre-planted explosive device.

Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has not yet commented on reports about the explosion.

The paper notes that a suicide bomber attacked this mosque in 2022, causing dozens of casualties.