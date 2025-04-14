Iranian Foreign Ministry rules out changes to procedure of negotiations with US

DUBAI, April 14. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has dismissed the possibility of altering the procedure for talks with the United States.

"Direct negotiations are pointless and ineffective in a situation where one party continues to resort to threats. We will adhere to the procedure that was established previously," he stated at a news conference.

On April 12, Oman hosted discussions between representatives from Tehran and Washington aimed at resolving issues surrounding Iran's nuclear program. The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was headed by Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place constructively and in a calm atmosphere, with both parties agreeing to continue consultations. The second round is scheduled for April 19.