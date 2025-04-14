Talk on appointing EU special envoy for Ukraine talks stalled — source

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The process of appointing a European Union special representative for negotiations on Ukraine has been halted "for some reasons," an informed source told TASS.

"The process has stopped. The talks on this are winding down in EU circles for some reasons," the source stated, without elaborating.

Earlier reports from European media indicated that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had proposed the appointment of an EU special envoy to explore options for influencing the negotiation process on Ukraine.

The Brussels-based Euractiv news website, citing its sources, reported that EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas had emotionally rejected the proposal during the EU summit, asserting that she was the best candidate for the role.

Subsequently, The Daily Telegraph quoted a source suggesting that French President Emmanuel Macron might emerge as Europe’s representative in potential peace talks with Russia.