Chinese neural network DeepSeek to remain open-source to benefit the world — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The neural network developed by Chinese company DeepSeek will remain open-source, which will benefit the global community, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui wrote in a special column for TASS.

"Chinese neural network DeepSeek provides open-source code, facilitating the global sharing of AI technologies. In fact, half of the popular open-source models on the well-known platform HuggingFace have been created by Chinese developers," the diplomat stated.

According to him, China believes that artificial intelligence "should be a technology accessible to all, not a privilege for the few."

"Open-source code plays a key role in ensuring broad access to artificial intelligence technologies. Successful examples such as Yandex’s development of localized AI models based on an open-source ecosystem underscore the effectiveness of open exchange," the ambassador noted.

Zhang Hanhui noted that under China’s Inclusive AI Capacity-Building Action Plan, the country "offers developing nations a comprehensive action plan that includes the creation of essential infrastructure, the development of production and distribution chains, the formation of open-source-based communities, and the training of qualified AI specialists." "China’s approach is already yielding tangible results," the diplomat added.

He also noted that China is firmly convinced that efforts to suppress the development of artificial intelligence are destined to fail.

"The advancement of artificial intelligence is an unstoppable current, and any attempts to restrain it are bound to fail. The only viable path forward is to work together to channel this powerful force for the benefit of all humanity," the ambassador emphasized.