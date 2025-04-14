Gaza death toll since October 2023 nears 51,000 — health ministry

CAIRO, April 14. /TASS/. Almost 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.

"The number of people killed since the hostilities resumed in the enclave in October 2023 has risen to 50,983, with 116,274 people injured," the ministry wrote on its Telegram channel. Over the past 24 hours, 39 people were killed and 118 others were hospitalized in the enclave, the ministry added.

Tensions escalated again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. In retaliation, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, aiming to dismantle the political and military infrastructure of Hamas and secure the release of the hostages.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.